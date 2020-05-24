YORK's Conservative Group has called for the end of the restrictions on one of the city's roads, which it believes are doing more harm than good.

The group has called for restrictions to be removed from Bishopthorpe Road, which were put in place earlier this month to aid social distancing.

Their calls have been backed by Mike Nicholls, who is the party’s campaigner in Bishopthorpe and believes his residents have been adversely impacted more than anyone else.

Mr Nicholls said: "This change was brought in by the Lib Dem and Green coalition with no true consultation with residents or businesses.

"The road looks utterly chaotic with no fewer than 12 signs facing drivers who are able to get through.

"Many Bishopthorpe residents I have spoken to feel this needlessly cuts them off from the city and makes an already tough time even worse. As so often, this administration seems to be using a stick to beat the motorist rather than a carrot to encourage them."

Conservative Group Leader, Paul Doughty, also expressed his thoughts on re-opening the road. He said: "Whilst we are told that this is to enable social distancing on pavements, in reality these are some of the city’s widest pavements.

"We believe the road should be reopened now and we should trust York residents to behave rather than make their lives difficult."

Mr Doughty explained how vehicles now have to go on lengthy diversions down Blossom Street and cut through Saint Benedict Road, which is causing residents serious problems and increasing congestion.

He went on to say: "Covid-19 is being cynically used by the Lib Dem Green coalition as the next stage in the war on the motorist.

"Most ridiculously, if any direction was to be closed it should be the other way as many funeral corteges going to the crematorium now have to go a convoluted and undignified loop round."