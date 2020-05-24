A NUMBER of bears have appeared outside a home in York and seem to be taking on key worker roles to help through the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim Richardson, who lives in Easingwold, has been dressing up bears to keep the local community entertained through the lock down period.
Kim has been clothing the bears for over 40 days now, changing the outfits daily.
She said: “I started out by just wanting to keep my grandsons entertained, but it has escalated from there.
“I have now come up with a variety of themes to cheer people up and allow people of all ages to enjoy them.”
As well as the key workers, including a delivery agent from The Press, some of the other themes Kim has based the costumes on include football and rugby teams, pirates, super heroes, different films and even the Prime Minster, Boris Johnson.
Kim also sticks to an NHS theme every Thursday, to join with the weekly Clap for Carers campaign where people across the country show their gratitude to NHS workers for their tireless work during the pandemic.