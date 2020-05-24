THERE will be a number of traffic restrictions in place in York over the coming months, for various reasons.
Restrictions will be in place for miscellaneous events from May 30 until October 31. These will be in place on the Knavesmire for traffic management during events.
There will be track maintenance work in Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton from 11pm on Monday June 1 to 6.30am on Wednesday June 3.
There will also be track maintenance works in the York Road level crossing in Haxby between 11pm on Monday June 1 to 6am on Tuesday June 2, as well at the Upper Poppleton level crossing from 11pm on Saturday June 6 and 9.40am on Sunday June 7, and finally at the Bootham level crossing from 11pm on Tuesday June 9 until 6am on Wednesday June 10.
There will be sewer works in College Street, Copmanthorpe from Monday June 8 until Friday June 12.
