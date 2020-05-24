A CYCLIST from North Yorkshire is set to take on a 500-mile challenge to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Gary Powell, who lives in Scalby Road, Scarborough, is set to cycle 500 miles over a five day period.

Gary recently celebrated his 65th birthday and wanted to mark it by taking on the gruelling challenge.

The cyclist said: “As well as celebrating a big birthday, I wanted to raise much-needed funds for the hospice in these uncertain times.

“It’s a way to say thank you to everyone at the hospice for the wonderful care they gave to my mum.”

Gary will be starting the 500-mile trek on Monday, June 8.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled that Gary has decided to support patient care by getting on the saddle.

“We send him our grateful thanks on behalf of all the staff, patients and families at Saint Catherine’s.”

To support Gary’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3ghYKF0

Gary is no stranger to fundraising for Saint Catherine’s, having cycled with friends from Land’s End to John o’ Groats a few years ago - a distance of almost 1,000 miles.