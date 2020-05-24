A YORK head teacher has expressed his anger at Dominic Cummings for allegedly breaching lockdown rules to travel from London to the North East.

John Tomsett, head teacher at Huntington School in the city, was unable to say goodbye to his mother, who he says passed away on April 18 of Covid-19, and was only able to say his last words to her over the phone, as his family was sticking to Government guidelines on social distancing and travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Tomsett says he also had to make a 520-mile round trip in just one day to attend his mother's funeral service for one hour, collecting a £70 fine along the way for forgetting to pay the Dartford crossing charge during the journey.

Now, after discovering that Mr Cummings - Boris Johnson's chief aid - allegedly made a 260-mile journey while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys, Mr Tomsett has shared his feelings on the situation.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I'm usually a really calm man, but this tipped me over the edge.

"You can't have one rule for one set of people and one for another, I'm finding it really hard to accept.

"He (Cummings) has shown a real arrogance for what he did. Its just too much, its been a really difficult experience.

"Everybody has taken the hit during the lock down, everyone has sufferred."

Mr Tomsett revealed that he had to have vital surgery postponed to ease the pressure on the NHS during the pandemic.

He went on to say that if his family was in the same situation, they would have stayed at their home in York and "toughed it out," rather than making the long journey to seek help from their family.

Mr Tomsett has written to York MP, Julian Sturdy, and shared this letter on Twitter. The Press has contacted Mr Sturdy to get his reaction on the situation.