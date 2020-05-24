A YORK-BASED artist has created a mural on his home as a message of hope for those suffering throughout the current coronavirus global pandemic.
The artist, known as ‘D Tone’, created the mural on his garage at his home in Haxby earlier this month, using
spray paint.
The artist said: “This mural is a tribute to anyone who has suffered from the current Covid-19 pandemic, especially those who have lost loved ones and friends.
“It also portrays a message for everyone. That message is hope, hope that one day soon through the hard work of everyone united, we will overcome this virus.”
The mural depicts a pair of cupped hands forming a heart shape in the middle.
