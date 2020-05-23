THERE have been only two further confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area over the last 24 hours.
Latest figures from Public Health England showed the two more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total so far to 449.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has also seen a slight increase, from 1,265 to 1,271.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there had been five new cases, taking the total number to 875.
The latest figures show the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK stands at 257,154, 148,724 of these in England.
The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the UK sadly stands at 36,675, 32,666 of these in England.
