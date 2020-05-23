A FATHER and daughter decided to take a trip around the empty streets of York earlier this week, snapping some pictures of the deserted city centre along their way.
Steve Suter and his daughter went on a bike ride on Wednesday evening through the city centre and along the river side.
Steve managed to capture these pictures of the empty streets due to the nationwide lock down period.
Steve, 44, said: "I've never seen York like this before, not a person in sight.
"I couldn't believed how it looked."
The pair stopped off in locations such at Shambles and St Helen's Square, which in a normal world would be a lot busier.