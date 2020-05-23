TWO more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The two further deaths takes the total within the trust to 198.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Nationwide, a further 157 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,534.
Patients were aged between 12 and 100 years old. Seven of the 157 patients, aged between 57 and 88, had no known underlying health condition.