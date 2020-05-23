A YORK-BASED photographer has set up an online support group to help women who are experiencing pregnancy during the coronavoirus pandemic.

Edina White, who runs a small portrait photography business in the city, was forced to close her organisation due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, she has been continuing to offer support to her clients.

Edina, who specialises in newborn photography, has set up an online support group for women who are going through pregnancy during the pandemic.

The photographer said: "This is an especially frightening time for pregnant and new mums.

"They are having to face all kinds of issues they wouldn’t normally, including not having their birthing partners with them for the full duration of their labour – not to mention all of the birthing, parenting and baby classes they now can’t access."

Edina has put her experience working in the newborn sector to good use and used her contacts to set up the 'Pregnant during the Covid-19: York and Surrounding Areas Support Group' on Facebook.

On the group, women share their own experiences with pregnancy during the pandemic as well as offering advice to those who may be struggling to cope in a similar situation.

Edina went on to say: "The group is full of amazing support. The women there have made a real community and I find it incredible that they are facing this frightening time with so much positivity and focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Whether you’re a first time mum or you’re on your third or forth child, members can use the group as a support network, somewhere to make friends and to post their stories.

"I think its heartwarming that businesses' like mine are finding new ways to support their clients."

The group already has almost 500 members.

To view or join the support group, visit: https://bit.ly/3gfO9do