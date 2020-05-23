AN ICONIC superhero has been offering their support at a food bank in York during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as lifting spirits in the community.
Nick Shipley, who lives in the Fulford area of York, has been dressing up as the famous Spider-man to try and cheer people up in his local area.
Nick has been described by locals as a “true local hero,” as he has been running around Fulford to brighten the days of children and even adults who are stuck inside due to the nationwide lock down to prevent the spread of the virus.
He has managed to cover marathon distances on his various superhero-themed adventures.
As well as this, Nick has also been collecting products for a food bank in the area twice a week.
He has been collecting in areas including outside the Bay Horse pub and the Broadway Post Office in Fulford.
Nick’s appearances as the iconic figure follows a mysterious Spider-man that was spotted spreading joy around the city earlier this month.