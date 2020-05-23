RESIDENTS and staff from a care home in York have been creating rainbows around the home to lift spirits through the coronavirus pandemic.
People from the Riverside Care Home in Kexby have been designing their own rainbows in different locations around the home.
Kimberley Eames, deputy dementia manager at the home, said: "We have been completing lots of fun activities to ensure our residents are happy during this difficult time without visits from their family and friends.
"We have been setting up video and phone calls and updating our Facebook page with all our good news stories, keeping the families updated on how their relatives are."