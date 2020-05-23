PEOPLE are being urged to stay away from beaches over the bank holiday weekend when England is expected to bask in dry, sunny weather.
Pictures of crowds flocking to beaches in Brighton and Southend in recent days have raised fears over social distancing, and councils with responsibility for beauty spots around England are warning people to stay away.
Following the easing of some lockdown measures last week, there are no restrictions on how far people can go to get to the countryside, National Parks and beaches in England.
The National Trust is urging people across England to stay close to home and explore local green spaces and countryside this weekend, as part of the collective effort to make easing of the lockdown work.
Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “It is inevitable that obviously the public will be out and about a lot more, but of course our message is clear to the public – yes, enjoy being outdoors, we have encouraged people to go out, but we have put a very clear caveat around that.
“This is all conditional. You can enjoy being outdoors in the sun providing you are following the advice and we continue to stop and contain the spread of the infection.”