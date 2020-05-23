A WOMAN decided to make the most of the quiet York lockdown streets by travelling around on her horse - and believes no one has done so in “decades”.
Janet Cochrane decided to take her horse, Scout, to explore the city centre.
Janet said: “I never thought I’d be able to bring my horse right into the city centre.
“I’m very sad that so many businesses have had to close during lockdown and that tourists who support York’s economy aren’t here at the moment, but I also feel incredibly lucky to live in such a lovely place.”
Janet timed her visit to York early in the morning, so the streets would be nearly empty.
A few residents stopped Janet and Scout to take a ‘selfie’.
Janet and Scout travelled to areas including York Minster, St Helen’s Square and Shambles.
Janet runs the social enterprise Ride Yorkshire, which aims to get people out and about in Yorkshire on horseback, either on their own or through one of the centres.
