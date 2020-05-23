A YOUNG girl from near York has been nominated for a Community Pride award after fundraising to support the NHS staff at York Hospital.

Indie Thornham, seven, has been nominated for Charity Fundraiser of the Year in this year’s awards.

The youngster has been holding daily bake sales outside her home in Thornton-le-Clay, all to raise money to donate to NHS staff working tirelessly in the battle against coronavirus.

She came up with the idea around four weeks ago and began saving her pocket money up to buy her first batch of ingredients.

For the last 18 days, Indie has been selling her baking outside her home, all of which has sold out every day.

She sells a range of products, but her brownies are proving to be a local favourite.

As well as her neighbours, Indie has also sold a lot of her baking to passers by, including cyclists.

Indie’s fundraising amount stands at over £1,000, which is well above the target she set for herself.

All of the money will be donated to York Hospital, who have confirmed to Indie and her family that it will be used to pay for a “big night out,” for the staff on the Covid-19 ward once the pandemic is over.

Indie has nominated for the award by her mum, Natalie Taylor. Natalie said: “I’m super proud of her, she’s a little superstar.

“She has done it all off her own back. She has surprised me with how well she has done, it’s amazing.”

When asked about her nomination, Indie said: “It feels really good, I’ve never been famous before.

“I feel really happy for the NHS staff that I am helping.”

Indie plans to continue with the bake sales until the lock down period ends in the UK.

The sponsor for this year’s Charity Fundraiser of the Year award is Pryers.

As well as the Charity Fundraiser, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

