MARKS & Spencer has hinted that its flagship store in York city centre is set to fully reopen next month.

The retailer's ground floor foodhall in Parliament Street has remained open throughout the lockdown, but the moving staircases to the higher levels have remained blocked.

But now, asked if these other areas would be reopened when the Government eases restrictions on non-essential shops from the beginning of next month, a spokesman said the company was 'working towards re-opening more space from June.'

He said: "We have supported the Government on its safer workplace guidance and await further information on its re-phasing plans.

"We’ve been successfully operating social distancing in our stores for some time and we will take our learning from this as we reopen our clothing business.

"Our 290 stores that sell both clothing & food are led by a single manager – so it means they already have a brilliant working knowledge of the necessary hygiene measures, how to manage social distancing and the flow of our customers in and out of their store."

Under the Government plan for coming out of lockdown, non-essential retail – such as clothing shops – can reopen from June 1, depending on the rate of infection among the population.

Businesses will need to prove they are a safe environment for shoppers and ensure they can maintain social distancing in store.

Shops may also be expected to put restrictions in place to control the numbers of people in their stores in a similar way to supermarkets