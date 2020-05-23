POLICE have revealed that a body - believed to be that of missing pensioner Brian Gordon Warriss - was found in countryside near York at the end of March.

North Yorkshire Police said yesterday (Friday) that the body was found at about 9am on March 26 at Linton Locks Moorings by a member of the public.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “The family of Brian Gordon Warriss were informed of the discovery and a report was prepared for the coroner.”

She said that at this time, officers did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

She added that The Press would need to contact the coroner for any updates in relation to an inquest opening or in relation to the man’s cause of death, and the newspaper will make such inquiries.

The spokeswoman did not comment on why the discovery of the body was not made public at the time.

The Press made inquiries to the force after an ex-work colleague and friend of Mr Warriss contacted the newspaper to ask if it was known what had happened to him, adding: “He was so well liked and I have been asked by those who knew him if I have any news.”

North Yorkshire Police ran with repeated appeals for information and assistance after Mr Warriss disappeared on March 1.

The force said then that he was last seen walking along the roadside in Aldwark at around 4.45pm on March 1 and was captured on CCTV which showed that he was wearing a distinctive bright red hat, red fleece jacket and navy trousers.

Police released CCTV footage of him, taken at about 4.45pm on Sunday, March 1.

Extensive searches, with support from the Upper Wharfedale and Scarborough Ryedale Search and Rescue Teams, the York Rescue Boat and the police Underwater Search Unit, were conducted.

Police also appealed for motorists who used a distinctive bridge over the River Ure to help in the search.

The force said officers wanted to hear from anyone who might have used Aldwark Toll Bridge, which linked the communities of Great and Little Ouseburn with Aldwark, and might have seen Mr Warriss.