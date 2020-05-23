TWO major York tourist attractions are planning to reopen by early July - offering a major boost to the city’s battered visitor economy.

The York Archaeological Trust hopes to reopen the doors to its world-famous Jorvik Viking Centre and City Cruises York is planning to relaunch its boat trips along the River Ouse.

Both say a series of measures will be in place to protect staff and visitors from the coronavirus.

The trust said it wanted to reopen Jorvik, and also DIG: An Archaeological Adventure and Barley Hall, "as soon as government advice deems it safe to do so".

Director of attractions Sarah Maltby said there would be pre-booked visits only to help control visitor flow and numbers, as well as extended hours over the key summer months.

“We will do away with the famous Jorvik queue around St Mary’s Square with clearly designated time slots for a limited number of visitors every 20 minutes,” she said.

The cruise firm, which won Visit York’s Visitor Attraction of the Year award for over 50,000 visitors in 2019, said on its website that its health and safety teams were working hard behind the scenes to ensure that when it is able to re-open, it does so with new measures in place.

Other iconic attractions such as the National Railway Museum, Castle Museum and Yorkshire Museum are also investigating how they can reopen.

Railway Museum director Judith McNicol said it was exploring a range of options but its path to reopening would be guided by the safety of colleagues and visitors, financial sustainability and the latest government advice.

“We don’t have a set date for our return yet, although July is very unlikely given the current environment and the time needed to prepare for any adjustments that may be necessary,” she said.

However, she stressed that the museum was fortunate in having several large halls and outdoor space as well as a car park, which could have a bearing on how soon it could reopen.

“We are also considering measures being introduced at other visitor attractions internationally, such as a phased reopening, pre-booked visitor times and introducing aisles to help people navigate the museum safely.”

York Museums Trust, which runs the Yorkshire Museum, Castle Museum and York Art Gallery, said national and regional museums were working together to formulate "sensible and safe" plans to reopen, in close consultation with Government. “It is too early to say when this would be,” it said.

A spokeswoman for York Minster said it was actively looking at what a phased re-opening of the cathedral would look like.

“House of Bishops last week issued guidance giving priests permission to re-enter their churches for prayer, so a member of our clergy goes in once a day to light the Paschal Candle and to pray.

“The next stage will be for churches to open for private worship, ie individuals coming in to pray on their own rather than in organised acts of worship. We’re currently looking at how you do that in a socially distanced way.”