A YORK doctor is spending lockdown on a remote island in the northern Atlantic.

Dr David Mazza, formerly of Jorvik Gillygate Practice, normally divides his time between his York home and Westray, the most north-westerly island of the Orkneys, north of Scotland.

When the lockdown started and all but essential travel was banned he ended up on the remote island, looking after the health of its 600 islanders.

“This is an amazing community," he said. "It is busy and thriving and incredibly sociable, so like everyone else, we are having to find ways to get together.

"There are virtual coffee mornings taking place and Zoom meetings.

"Even the church service is now on Zoom.”

Dr Mazza is part of a team of three GPs each of whom spend three weeks at a time on the island on a rota.

But the coronavirus epidemic has meant him spending far longer than he normally does.

He and a nurse are the only medical professionals on the island and share the responsibility of looking after the islanders' health through the epidemic.

He said: “Perhaps it is a bit easier on a small island however, although it is remote, the problems of dealing with the virus are no different to the rest of the country.

"People still have to keep their distance from family and friends and that can be difficult."

The nearest hospital is a 90 minute ferry ride away.

He said: “Under normal circumstances, we would call on the air ambulance but, at the moment, they are not taking Covid-19 cases, so we would have to rely on an ambulance crew coming out on the ferry.

"Despite our remoteness, it’s important that we follow government guidelines like everyone else to protect ourselves and that message has got through.

"Everyone is pulling together.”

The islanders have set up a Covid-19 resilience group which includes the GP surgery, the church, the island’s care home, its three shops, the postmen, fire and rescue, ambulance and coastguard teams.

He said: "These are unbelievable times and, just like the rest of the country, we are waiting to see what happens next."

In normal times, Dr Mazza would be working for Oxford-based Primary Care International when not on Westray.

As well as working from his York home he also travels for the organisation, which aims to improve healthcare in countries with low or middle incomes.

He provides training and support in managing chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancers and mental health problems.

He has spent time working in refugee camps and his international work involves Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Dr Mazza left Jorvik Gillygate Medical Practice four years ago.

When not on Westray, he returns to his home in York from where he works with Primary Care International, delivering training and support to low and middle income countries on managing a range of chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancers and mental health problems.

His work is mainly in Africa, Asia and the Middle East and he has spent time working with refugee camps. It is a job that he is passionate about but, for now, his life is on a small Scottish island in the Atlantic.

Dr David Mazza is looking after the health of the 600 islanders on Westray, the most north-westerly island of the Orkneys.

A York doctor has chosen to spend the lockdown looking after the health of 600 islanders on Westray, the most north-westerly island in the Orkney archipelago.

Dr David Mazza is one of three GPs providing regular medical care on the remote island. Normally, he spends three weeks at a time there on a rota but, due to Covid-19, he will remain on Westray as the sole GP until the current restrictions have been lifted.

Until four years ago, David was a partner at the Jorvik Gillygate Practice in York. Now he divides his time between being a GP on Westray and returning to York to work as a senior clinical adviser with Primary Care International, an organisation which provides primary healthcare to low and middle income countries.

For the foreseeable future though, all of his energies will be concentrated on caring for the Scottish islanders as they deal with the threat of coronavirus.

He said: “Perhaps it is a bit easier on a small island however, although it is remote, the problems of dealing with the virus are no different to the rest of the country. People still have to keep their distance from family and friends and that can be difficult.

“This is an amazing community. It is busy and thriving and incredibly sociable, so like everyone else, we are having to find ways to get together. There are virtual coffee mornings taking place and Zoom meetings. Even the church service is now on Zoom.”

The islanders have set up a Covid-19 resilience group which includes the GP surgery, the church, the island’s care home, its three shops, the postmen, fire and rescue, ambulance and coastguard teams.

Total responsibility for the population’s healthcare is in the hands of David and a nurse and one of the challenges facing them is that the nearest hospital is a 90-minute ferry ride away.

He said: “Under normal circumstances, we would call on the air ambulance but, at the moment, they are not taking Covid-19 cases, so we would have to rely on an ambulance crew coming out on the ferry. Despite our remoteness, it’s important that we follow government guidelines like everyone else to protect ourselves and that message has got through. Everyone is pulling together.”

David was brought up in Leeds, attending Leeds Grammar School before undertaking his medical training at Oxford and Edinburgh. Throughout his life he has travelled, working as a doctor in New Zealand, Scotland and India, before returning to his native Yorkshire and a position as a GP in York.

When not on Westray, he returns to his home in York from where he works with Primary Care International, delivering training and support to low and middle income countries on managing a range of chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancers and mental health problems.

His work is mainly in Africa, Asia and the Middle East and he has spent time working with refugee camps. It is a job that he is passionate about but, for now, his life is on a small Scottish island in the Atlantic.

He said: “These are unbelievable times and, just like the rest of the country, we are waiting to see what happens next.”