TWO York eateries have not been saved after a restaurant chain has been bought out.

Earlier today, The Press reported that a rescue deal will save 30 Carluccio's restaurants, but we can now reveal that neither St Helen's Square or Coppergate are among them.

Carluccio’s has been bought by Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner owner Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a move which will save 800 jobs, but result in more than 1,000 job losses.

Administrators for Carluccio's said the following 30 restaurants that have been saved are:

Beverley

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway

Cambridge

Cheshire Oaks

Chester

Chichester

Colchester

Derby

Kingston, Bentalls

Leamington Spa

Leeds, Trinity

London, Islington Development Kitchen

London, Marriott Heathrow

London, Marriott Regents Park

London, Richmond

London, South Kensington

London, St Christopher's Place

London, St Pancras Station

London, Waterloo Station

London, Wimbledon

Manchester, Trafford Centre

Manchester, Piccadilly

Portsmouth

Reading

Sheffield

Solihull

Southampton

Stratford on Avon

Walton on Thames

Administrators FRP Advisory said it was unable to secure the future of Carluccio’s 40 other restaurants, resulting in 1,019 redundancies.

Phil Reynolds, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has put incredible pressure on businesses across the leisure sector, so it has been important to work as quickly and as decisively as possible in an extremely challenging business environment to secure a sale.

“It ensures the future of the Carluccio’s brand in the UK casual dining scene, retains a significant network of sites across the country and, critically, transfers a considerable number of jobs.”

Satnam Leihal, managing director of BRG, said: “We welcome Carluccio’s colleagues to BRG.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our restaurant group with quality brands.

“Whilst it is an extremely challenging time for the sector, we believe quality hospitality businesses will recover in the long term as people return to eating out.”

Celebrity chef Antonio Carluccio, opened Carluccio’s bar and restaurant in the former Terry’s shop in St Helen’s Square in 2017.