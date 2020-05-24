A FARMER has removed his sheep from a medieval moatfield near York after one of the animals was savaged to death by a dog.

The sheep was found dead in the River Ouse at Nether Poppleton with wound punctures on its throat and ears consistent with a dog attack, said Quentin Macdonald, a member of the group which manages the Scheduled Monument land

He said 'one thoughtless action by a selfish dog owner' in letting their animal off the lead will now cost the management group thousands of pounds in getting the field mowed because they have lost the 'four-legged mowers.'

He said: "The land is really only fit for grazing and can never be developed for housing as it is scheduled.

"It was offered to Nether Poppleton Parish Council who bought it to use as village amenity space.This was a wonderful idea of course and as such is much appreciated by the people of Poppleton but it is also where the problems began.

"In order to be of use as amenity space, it is essential that the grass is not allowed to grow too long. If left fallow, the land would become scrubland within a few years and thus be very difficult to negotiate.

"Mowing is therefore essential and mowing means cost unless it is mowed by four-legged mowers who wander round quietly grazing it while regularly visiting all corners, hills and awkward troughs and dips of which there are plenty."

Management group chair Trevor Dale said it would probably cost £3,000 to £4,000 to pay for the field to be mown regularly and there was also a loss of rental income which was used previously to help pay for maintenance of the site, such as fence repairs.