BIG screen action will return to York this summer when a drive in cinema makes a three-day stay on Knavesmire.

Daisy Duke’s Drive-in Cinema has lined up 10 family favourites and blockbuster films to be shown in early July.

The Teesside-based entertainment company plans to have four screenings per day, lasting from morning to late night.

A spokesman said: “Within our film selections there is something for everyone; from family friendly to huge sing-alongs, date night picks and spine-chilling flicks!

“Throw in the super secret special effects we have planned and Daisy Dukes Drive-In Cinema is the must-do event of the summer!”

The films will be The Jungle Book, the Lion King, Mamma Mia, Frozen 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born, 28 Days Later, Pulp Fiction and Joker.

The films will be shown on large LED screens with the sound transmitted to the audience’s car radios from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

Interaction between staff and customers will be kept to a minimum.

Tickets must be booked in advance via the company’s webpage and every car’s registration number checked on arrival.

Cars will be parked at least two metres apart, with the organisers expecting people to remain within their cars during the screenings.

Food and drink can be ordered in advance and will be delivered to individual cars.

The York showings are part of a series of stops by the mobile cinema, which will also call at venues in Darlington, Teesside and Sunderland

The organisers have been involved in entertainments and event organising for 30 years.