WORLD renowned author J.K. Rowling has been invited to visit York's Shambles after she revealed that she has never seen or been to the city's most famous street. ​

Shambles has become widely known as the inspiration behind Diagon Alley in the much-loved Harry Potter films.

But on Thursday, J.K. Rowling, the author behind the Potter books, all but confirmed that Shambles wasn't the inspiration behind Diagon Alley in her novels, and that she had never visited the medieval street.

Shambles in York

The writer tweeted that she was “thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter.”

The tweet triggered a long thread of responses, with one person saying: “There are businesses here in York who will fight anyone (probably including you....) who doubts that Diagon Alley is actually the Shambles. I would not recommend coming between a Yorkshire shopkeeper and their marketing.”

J.K. Rowling replied: “Well, looks like I’ve got a fight on my hands, because I’ve never seen or been to the Shambles.”

In response to this, Heworth ward councillor Anna Perrett said: "If we ask the shopkeepers to behave will you come see the Shambles and @VisitYork once it is safe to travel @jk_rowling?"

Tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire responded to the author's tweet by saying: "**Immediately launches campaign to get @jk_rowling to visit the Shambles**."