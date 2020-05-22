NO more deaths of patients with coronavirus have been reported at either York Hospital or Scarborough Hospital.
The news from NHS England means the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust remains at 196.
The number of patient deaths has been falling over the past week, following a national pattern which continued today as NHS England said a further 121 people who tested positive for the coronavirus had died.
This brought the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,387.
The NHS said the patients were aged between 41 and 98, and three of them, aged between 50 and 91, had no known underlying health condition.