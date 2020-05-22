PLANS have been drawn up to reopen two Wetherspoon pubs in York - the Postern Gate in Piccadilly and the Punch Bowl in Blossom Street - as soon as the Government gives the go-ahead.

JD Wetherspoon said today it had drawn up plans to ensure its staff and customers are safe before they reopened their doors to the two pubs, along with the Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby.

"Social distancing measures will result in the employment of two full time staff per pub, slightly more for bigger pubs, who will regularly clean surfaces and touch points throughout the pubs," said a spokesman.

He said there would be screens at the till point and more screens to create seating areas where it was not possible to separate tables to the social distancing requirement.

Wetherspoon would provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear and employees could elect whether to wear them or not, subject to government guidelines.

There would be an average ten hand sanitiser dispensers around each pub, including at the entrance, for customers and staff to use.

"Every employee will need to complete and sign a daily health assessment questionnaire to confirm that they are fit to work," he said. "This will include having their temperature taken using a digital thermometer.

"Dedicated staff will monitor the pubs at all times in order to maintain social distancing standards and there will be a member of staff on the door at peak times.

"The pubs will use one entrance with a separate exit door where possible.

"Customers will be asked to use the Wetherspoon order and pay app, wherever possible, or pay at the bar using a credit/debit card and contactless, although cash will be accepted.

"Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.

"Food will be delivered to the table by a member of floor staff.

"The pubs will also offer a slightly reduced menu and will provide sachets (ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper etc), rather than their usual condiment bottles.They will be open their usual opening hours.

"All staff will receive a full briefing and training on the new way of running the pubs."

Tracy Lovett, manager at The Punch Bowl, said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”