Shuttered shops, empty eateries and almost deserted streets show the coronavirus pandemic is still having a major impact on every day lives after weeks of lockdown.

The Prime Minister has begun to ease restrictions and there are signs of life in York, as premises start to re-open, albeit for shorter hours and to a different tune, with cafes reinvented as take-aways, construction sites up-and-running with strict social distancing measures in place, and businesses such as estate agents cautiously opening their doors, hand sanitiser and masks at the ready.