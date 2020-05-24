IF you look closely this little frog looks like he's pointing, or is he trying to say something else?

The quirky photograph was sent in to The Press by Haxby resident Natalie Colverson, who snapped the friendly - or maybe not so friendly - amphibian in her garden, and she said that at first she wasn't sure if he was pointing or swearing at her.

She said: "He looks like he’s sticking the finger up.

"It’s made lots of my friends laugh and I wanted to share the humour.

"Hopefully it might make someone else smile too.

"He was returned safely to his pond after we took the photo and after saying his 'farewell'."

Natalie said she has an old sink at the bottom of the garden that attracts frogs every year and it's not just a source of entertainment for her and her friends.

She said that it's also become a vital learning resource for her five-year-old daughter, Heidi, in these days of home schooling under the coronavirus lockdown.

"We go out most days to check on the tadpoles and give them slices of cucumber and celery treats", she said.

"The frogs take over our garden for most of the summer and this is the third year we have had them.

"If you ask my daughter Heidi, if she has any pets, she will always tell you "yes" and that she has pet frogs."

Ordinarily Heidi goes to Ralph Butterfield School in Haxby and while the school is closed Natalie said they have spent lots of time in the garden closely watching the frogs and checking their progress over the last few weeks and months.

She said: "Heidi always requests we take photos so we can look back at the progress and share them with her online home school page with her teachers as her current topic happens to be minibeasts."