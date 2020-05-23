A HORSE rider from a North Yorkshire village who sustained a nasty leg injury is set to appear on the reality television show Helicopter ER next week.

Christine Drury from Sheriff Hutton has been a longtime supporter of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and as part of the Sheriff Hutton Point to Point committee, she has helped raise over £100,000 to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances flying over the region.

Sheriff Hutton Point to Point takes place every January and is held on racehorse trainer Michael Easterby’s land.

On January 25 last year, Christine found herself requiring the rapid response charity which she has supported over the last 10 years, when she was kicked by a horse whilst out riding at her local stable.

Christine, who rides her horses every day when they are in training for the Point to Point, said: “I had been riding up the gallops and the horse in front kicked my shin.”

Due to the severity of Christine’s injury and the remote location of the incident, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was dispatched. Christine was administered the strong painkiller ketamine by the YAA’s critical care crew as they needed to urgently straighten her leg at scene.

“I was relieved to see them coming to help and it was amazing seeing them land”, said Christine.

Christine was flown to York Hospital and further tests revealed that she had sustained a serious fibula and tibula facture.

Due to the complexity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary by road ambulance, where she had a metal frame fitted and underwent a skin graft from her thigh to cover up the extensive injuries she’d sustained.

Christine spent 12 days in hospital and had to wear her metal frame for four and a half months, but thanks to the YAA, staff at Hull Royal and regular hydrotherapy and physiotherapy classes at Jack Berry House in Malton, a rehabilitation unit for northern based jockeys, Christine has made a full recovery.

The episode, which airs at 9pm on Channel Really on Monday (May 25), also features a young worker who managed to walk away after plunging through the roof of a builder’s merchant, a serious motorbike collision with a lorry, and a retired nurse involved in a nasty crash when her car skidded off the road.

Helicopter ER is made by York-based Air Television who have won five Royal Television Society awards for their work on the compelling series.