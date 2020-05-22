A MAN has been seriously injured and another man has been arrested after a van and a HGV crashed on the A1 in North Yorkshire early this morning (Friday).
The collision happened at about 2.15am on the northbound carriageway between junctions 47 (Allerton Park) and 48 (Boroughbridge), and involved a white van and an HGV, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force has confirmed that of the three occupants of the van, one man was seriously injured, and another man suffered minor injuries. Both have been taken to hospital.
It added that the HGV driver was not injured.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the collision and remains in custody at this time, the force said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email neale.rees@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12200085067.
The road was closed until about 8.30am this morning while emergency services worked at the scene.
