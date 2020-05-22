A RESTAURANT chain with two York eateries has been bought in a rescue deal which will save 30 of its restaurants, but it will result in more than 1,000 job losses.

Carluccio’s has been bought by Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner owner Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a move which will save 800 jobs.

The company has two restaurants in York, one St Helen's Square and another in Coppergate. Giraffe closed its York restaurant, at Vangarde last year.

However, administrators FRP Advisory said it was unable to secure the future of Carluccio’s 40 other restaurants, resulting in 1,019 redundancies.

Phil Reynolds, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has put incredible pressure on businesses across the leisure sector, so it has been important to work as quickly and as decisively as possible in an extremely challenging business environment to secure a sale.

“It ensures the future of the Carluccio’s brand in the UK casual dining scene, retains a significant network of sites across the country and, critically, transfers a considerable number of jobs.”

Satnam Leihal, managing director of BRG, said: “We welcome Carluccio’s colleagues to BRG.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our restaurant group with quality brands.

“Whilst it is an extremely challenging time for the sector, we believe quality hospitality businesses will recover in the long term as people return to eating out.”

At this stage it is not known which Carluccios restaurants will be saved.

Celebrity chef Antonio Carluccio, opened Carluccio’s bar and restaurant in the former Terry’s shop in St Helen’s Square in 2017.