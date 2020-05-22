YORK'S Shambles, with its cobbled streets and overhanging buildings, has become widely known as the inspiration behind Diagon Alley in the much-loved Harry Potter films.

The city's most famous street, which has several Potter-themed shops, is a hot spot for Potter fans.

But J.K. Rowling, the world renowned author behind the Potter series, has now all but confirmed that Shambles wasn't the inspiration behind Diagon Alley in her books.

On Thursday, the writer tweeted that she was "thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter."

The tweet triggered a long thread of responses, with one person saying: "There are businesses here in York who will fight anyone (probably including you....) who doubts that Diagon Alley is actually the Shambles. I would not recommend coming between a Yorkshire shopkeeper and their marketing."

In response, J.K. Rowling said: "Well, looks like I've got a fight on my hands, because I've never seen or been to the Shambles."

Following this, Paul Whiting, former head of marketing at York's tourist body, Make It York, who recently left the organisation, tweeted: "The Shambles helped inspire the film version of Diagon Alley" and "...over the years the message has always been that producers of the films came to York to get inspiration. Doesn’t take away the magic from the books or one of the most beautiful medieval streets in the world."