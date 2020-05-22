THERE have been coronavirus outbreaks in 22 of York's 37 care homes - 60 per cent of nursing homes in the city.

A City of York Council virtual question and answer session on Tuesday heard that there have been outbreaks of the virus in more than half of the city's care homes.

But Sharon Stoltz, the authority's director of public health, said that fortunately there have not been any new outbreaks since May 7.

Ms Stoltz said: "I'm pleased to say that because of the additional support that's going into care homes, both from community NHS services, infection control and GP support, we haven't had any new outbreaks since May 7.

"So there's certainly been an improvement there."

She added that there have been 122 deaths in York from either confirmed or suspected coronavirus up to May 5 - with 55 of those deaths in the community including care homes.

"Despite all of the work that's going on, care homes and care settings continue to be a priority for us across the Health and Social Care System," she said.

"We're pleased that the government recently issued new guidance on whole of care testing, which will also help us to be able to ensure that residents who are in care homes are safe from infections."

Cllr Darryl Smalley said councillors thoughts are with all those affected.