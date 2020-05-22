AN ANIMATION of hands clapping has been projected on to York Minster and Clifford’s Tower to say thank you to key workers in the coronavirus pandemic.
The #iclapfor animation by acclaimed international textile artist Ian Berry, which has previously been projected on to Edinburgh Castle, the Baltic Newcastle and as far north as John O’Groats and south as Portsmouth, as well as as far away as Mexico City and Colombia, came to York on Wednesday evening.
The artist,who is from Yorkshire, made the image in his trademark denim, based on a photograph of his own hands, taken by his six-year-old son Elliot.
He said he hoped it would encourage people to think of who they are clapping for each Thursday, whether it’s for family on the front line, shop workers or those who have had the virus.