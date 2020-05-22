THE rail industry is calling on people to only make essential train journeys this bank holiday weekend.
Many parts of the network in the north of England will be undergoing improvement work by Network Rail – while government advice is still asking people to avoid using public transport where possible.
But rail operators say people are still travelling by train for leisure journeys with people going to the coast and other picturesque areas in the region for days out.
Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, pleaded for people to listen to the government advice, adding: “Our trains have a significantly reduced capacity at the moment because of social distancing measures so we really need people to listen to the advice and avoid travelling on the railway unless it’s absolutely necessary. Anyone who does need to travel should wear a face covering while on trains.
“Please, can all those who intend to use the railway follow the government advice and only travel on our trains if they have no alternative way.”