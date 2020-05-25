THERE’S a whiff of vintage-era America to our main photo today. It must be those petrol globes on the garage forecourt.You half expect to see a classic 1950s Cadillac with distinctive fin tails pulling up.

Actually, the photograph was taken in Blossom Street some time between 1910 and 1935. We can guess the date because you can see tramlines in the street, with overhead power lines strung above. So this picture was taken during the era of York’s electric trams, between 1910 and 1935.