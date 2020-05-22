A FAMILY run cleaning company in York is now offering its services to businesses and office spaces as people begin returning to work.

York Clean, a commercial cleaning company created by the team which runs Domestic Divas, is now running a back-to-work deep cleaning business, with specialist anti-virus fogging treatments and regular workplace cleans.

Director, Dan Sawyer, said the service will be helpful for those businesses returning to work as the lockdown is lifted and companies wanting to make sure office spaces are virus-free and clean for employees.

He added: “Our cleaning products are all NHS approved and will be beneficial to those returning to work and wanting to welcome back employees to their office spaces.

“The safety of the companies and their staff is our highest priority and we have taken every step to make sure that we provide our service while meeting the government’s current safety considerations.”

The company also operates Domestic Divas cleaning service which focuses on cleaning domestic properties such as Air BnB properties and Bed and Breakfast hotels.

York Clean is backing the Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign, which is offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.

It has been sponsored by a number of companies. Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, PAPI, Drax, York St John University the Savile Group and City of York Council are among the commercial partners of Supporting Local Businesses.

To become a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk, and to claim a free advert contact Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk.