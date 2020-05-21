ONE more patient with coronavirus has died at a York NHS trust hospital.

The fatality takes the total number of Covid-19-related deaths at York and Scarborough Hospitals to 196.

The Press has asked the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust which hospital the patient died at.

NHS England said that nationwide, a further 187 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,266.

It said that the patients were aged between 14 and 98, and six of them, aged between 46 and 94, had no known underlying health condition.