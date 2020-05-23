A Grundy Funeral Directors

A Grundy are an independent family run business, able to arrange all aspects of a funeral service whether it is for burial or cremation. Most importantly we will care for your loved one in a professional and dignified manner; as we have done for over 50 years.

Our Service

There are many choices open to you. You may want a very traditional type of funeral or may wish to have a non-religious (secular / humanist) or semi-religious funeral ceremony. We are also a member of the National Association of Funeral Directors.

• 24-hour service

• Caring and compassionate

• Private chapel of rest

• Family owned and run business

• Established for over 50 years

• Trained professional staff

• Price lists and written estimate

• Pre-payment plans available

E: agrundyfuneraldirectors@btconnect.com

T: 01757 213500

W: agrundy-funeraldirectors.com

Hayley Owen Funeral Director

I am happy to discuss arrangements in the comfort of your own home or in my office . I can take care of everything, from a simple cremation to a burial at sea. I can help with all kinds of funeral, from the more traditional to 'green' and bespoke involving the likes of horse-drawn carriages and motorcycle hearses.

I can also advise on setting up pre-payment funeral plans with PERFECT CHOICE. The National Association of Funeral Directors believes Perfect Choice funeral plans are the most robust and professionally managed pre-payment funeral plans available

We are very proud here at Hayley Owen to have been rated in the top three rated funeral directors in York and surrounding area for the second year running.

E: Hayley_Yorkfuneral@yahoo.co.uk

T: 01904 792525

W: yorkfunerals.uk

J Rymer Funeral Directors

J Rymer Funeral Directors are funeral professionals in York. Founded in 1848 by James Rymer, and now managed by the sixth generation of the Rymer family, we have built up a wealth of knowledge and expertise. We use this to help arrange and conduct bespoke funeral services of the highest standards.

Our Monkgate based funeral home is set in a beautiful Georgian building, which is easy to reach from the areas surrounding York, including Bootham, Clifton, Heworth and Layerthorpe.

We are dedicated to giving the highest standards of care to every family that we work with. We will ensure that each detail of your loved one's farewell is just as you want it to be.

What we offer

• The option of a dignified funeral now and memorial service later

• Advice and guidance at every step, including registering the death

• Arrangements that are tailored to meet your family's needs

• Local expertise and knowledge

• Cremation or burial at any local crematorium or burial site

• Funeral services of all faiths and cultures

• Viewing of the deceased in the chapel of rest

• Hearses, funeral vehicles, and bespoke transport options

• Memorials and tributes

• Prepaid funeral plans

E: jrymer.york@dignityfunerals.co.uk

T: 01904 891722

W: dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-directors/locations/england/north-yorkshire/york/15-penleys-grove-street

Hill Brothers Limited Funeral Directors

Hill Brothers Funeral Directors in Thirsk and Northallerton are proud to offer and work with Golden Charter Funeral Plans. More than 350,000 people in Great Britain have planned their funerals, over 100,000 of them with Golden Charter, the UK's leading funeral plan provider.

Many have known the grief of bereavement - and the distress of selecting the funeral arrangements, as well as financial anxiety. Sometimes they worry about how their sons, daughters or even grandchildren will cope at the time of their own funeral.

Consideration for others is the most frequent reason for buying a Golden Charter funeral plan. With Golden Charter you know that your loved ones will be spared some of the burden of bereavement. You'll have specified every detail of the funeral in advance, selected the funeral director and made provision for the costs.

No matter how much the service of funeral directors may rise in cost over the years to come, neither you nor your loved ones will be asked for a penny more for them once you have finalised your Golden Charter Plan.

You can pay by monthly instalments or a single one-off payment. A legally separate trust administers the whole process to ensure your money is safe.

E: hillbrothers@hotmail.co.uk

T: 01609 781100

W: hillsfunerals.co.uk

G & M Agar & Sons

Our team will take the time to get to know you and your family and understand each of your requests. This will help us to organise a funeral service truly befitting your loved one.

The funeral home has two comfortable chapels of rest, which you are free to use to spend time alone with your loved one before the funeral. We also have disabled access throughout, so everyone can visit their loved ones.

What we offer

E: malton@dignityfunerals.co.uk

T: 01751 458661

W: https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-directors/locations/england/north-yorkshire/kirkbymoorside/south-side?utm_source=system&utm_medium=listings&utm_content=01231&utm_campaign=local_listings

Rowley & Sons

Unlike some funeral directors, we are proud to be totally independent, meaning we can tailor our services exactly to your requirements, whatever they may be. Traditional church services to completely non-religious, cremation, burial, or green burial we are able to advise on all aspects of your loved one’s service and make all the necessary arrangements on your behalf.

We offer a quality ‘one stop’ service, which means that all your funeral needs can be catered for without you having to visit many different providers. We are here to help and support you and your family through one of the most difficult times of your lives. Following the death of a loved one, you may have many questions which you want answered. To support you in this difficult time, and answer some of the more regularly asked questions, we have published a few articles with help and advice on our website.

WHAT WE OFFER

24-hour advice and support

Unlimited access to our Chapel of Rest

A caring family approach

Funeral finance available from ‘Beyond’

E: info@rowleyandsons.co.uk

T: 01904 593096

W: rowleyandsons.co.uk

S C Bainbridge Funeral Director

We are here to help every family in Malton by arranging and conducting funeral services of the highest standards. We assist wherever we can, often attending charity events and providing support where it is needed.

Our team will take the time to get to know you and your family and understand each of your requests. This will help us to organise a funeral service truly befitting your loved one.

The funeral home has two comfortable chapels of rest, which you are free to use to spend time alone with your loved one before the funeral. We also have disabled access throughout, so everyone can visit their loved ones.

What we offer

E: scbainbridge.malton@dignityfunerals.co.uk

T: 01653 908432

W: dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-directors/locations/england/north-yorkshire/malton/3-princess-road?utm_source=system&utm_medium=listings&utm_content=01226&utm_campaign=local_listings