A MAN has been arrested after a drugs raid on a house in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police executed a warrant on a property in Byram near Selby yesterday (Wednesday, May 20). After conducting a search of the house, an amount of suspected class A drugs, tablets, cannabis, a number of mobile phones and sim cards and a quantity of cash were located.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession to supply class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Speaking about his team’s activity, Inspector Martin Wedgewood said: “As I said following our activity last week and the previous warrants which have been served, we are committed to protecting the residents of Selby and getting drugs out of our town.

“Illegal drugs pose a real threat, not only on a personal level to those who choose to take them, but also to the wider community as a whole, due to the criminality it breeds. I would appeal to all Selby residents, if you have any information which would assist police in our task, please contact 101 and pass on that information. If you have any suspicions, for example you have seen numerous people coming and going from a property at all times of the day, contact us and let us know.

“We will continue to act on local information and intelligence and do everything in our power to keep the people of Selby safe.”