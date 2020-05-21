A YORK woman who has been paralysed from the waist down since birth has set up lockdown workout videos for wheelchair users.

Ella Beaumont, 25, who has been in a wheelchair since birth, has now launched her own Wheelchair Workouts YouTube Channel to help anyone with an impairment stay fit and active in their homes.

Her upper body workouts provide a series of exercises for strength, cardio and resistant band training.

Ella said she was determined to turn lockdown into a positive and since posting her first video six weeks ago, her Wheelchair Workouts have had hundreds of views and she has featured on BBC’s Newsbeat programme.

She has also been approached by disability charities and gyms from around the country, keen to promote home workout videos for people with impairments.

Ella said: “At the beginning of lockdown, I found very limited online exercise videos for people with impairments and the few I did were not very engaging or motivating.

“I’m really pleased that my videos have had such a positive impact on the disabled community. My main aim was to reach as many people as possible in a similiar position to myself, to encourage them and give ideas on how to work out at home without specialised equipment.’

Ella - who studied Sports Coaching Science with Disability studies at the University of Worcester - has also played wheelchair basketball to an elite level, representing Great Britain at the Under 25 world championships, and has since started coaching basketball to wheelchair users in York.

To follow Ella and to take part in her workouts, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPSgdS1U-DK6Hcv0ZneodW0A?view_as=subscriber