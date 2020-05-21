THE Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, is to stay in office for a second year running in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
It is the first time since 1933-35, when Herbert Edward Harrowell was Lord Mayor, that a Lord Mayor will serve a term of two years.
A City of York Council spokesman said group leaders, Cllr Looker and Cllr Chris Cullwick - who was due to become the new Lord Mayor this month- had agreed that Cllr Looker should continue for another year, adding that the Government’s emergency legislation for local authorities removed the requirement to hold Annual Council this year, meaning the next one will be held in 2021.
Cllr Looker said it continued to be an honour to serve as the Lord Mayor of York and said the resolve and community spirit of the people of York had 'once again shone through in the face of adversity,' adding:"I know that we will get through this together, and I’m proud to be The Lord Mayor of this great city during this difficult time.”