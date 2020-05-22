YORKSHIRE could see the creation of a coast to coast forest and a vastly improved public transport network in the next ten years, according to a new think tank.

Business, educational, sporting and political leaders from Yorkshire have outlined what they want to happen in the county by 2030.

Their visions will be unveiled at today's launch of Policy Yorkshire's first publication: "2030 Vision, Where Should Yorkshire Be In Ten Years Time?"

In his foreword, the think tank's chair Matthew Howarth writes: "Whilst they were written before the coronavirus outbreak had really taken hold, that makes them no less relevant today. Indeed, as we transition to a period of recovery and renewal a positive vision for the region is needed now more than ever.

"None of what is envisaged in this document need be a pipe dream.

"That is why Policy Yorkshire is so important.

"From the visions laid out here we want to develop the practical, evidenced based policy proposals which those at all levels of government in Yorkshire and Westminster recognise as desirable, workable and ready to be adopted."

Among those contributing to the booklet are the chief executive of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Mark Arthur; Dan Jarvis MBE MP, ex-para, now Mayor of Sheffield; and Professor Sir Chris Husbands, chair of Yorkshire Universities.

Several want a much improved public transport network and policies to tackle climate change and obesity.

The importance of utilising the county's research capabilities also feature strongly.

Mr Jarvis expects progress on a northern forest from the east coast of England to the west.

Lord Haskins of Skidby writes: "If we are to engage the people in this Yorkshire project which, in my view, is the key to success, we must somehow develop the political leadership to stimulate them."