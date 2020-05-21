HERE are the death notices carried in The Press, on Thursday, May 21.

CLAYTON Brendan Age 77, peacefully after a long illness. Much loved husband of Marion, devoted father to Ashley and Emma. A kind, friendly, funny man who will be greatly missed by his family and many many friends. Due to the present circumstances a small private family service will be held at York Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at a later date for everyone to share their memories of Bren.

CLARKSON Eileen 'Margaret' (nee Richards) Passed away on May 13th, 2020, aged 84 years. Sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 28th at 4pm for family members at Holy Trinity Church, Blacktoft, DN14 7YN. Resting at Hortons Funeral Service, The Old Police Box, Newport Road, North Cave, HU15 2NY Tel: 01430 423031.

SNOWDEN Barbara Died peacefully on May 16th, at Somerset House, Wheldrake, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved sister of the late Jean and dearly loved auntie of Joanne and Elaine, Rebecca and Rachel. Family service to be held at York Crematorium.

SIMPSON Rod It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rod on May 17th 2020. Dearly loved husband of Val, a much loved father, brother, grandfather and uncle and friend to many.

SIMPSON Violet Died peacefully in Lake and Orchard care home on May 16th aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Much loved Mum to Valerie and Darryl. Grandma and great-grandma. Will be sadly missed.

ALLEN Grace Elizabeth (late of York, Poppleton & Guisborough) on May 7th, 2020, peacefully, at Meadowbeck Care Home, York. Beloved wife of the late Theo and loving mother of Raymond, Nigel and Paul, greatly cherished by her sons, daughters-in-law, three grandsons, sisters and sisters-in-law. Active member of Heslington Church, Poppleton and Guisborough Methodist Churches. Volunteer at Mothers Union, Treasurers House and the Carecent breakfast centre. Rest in peace (with Theo). The family only funeral will take place on Friday May 22nd at York Crematorium. A memorial service will be arranged at Heslington Church, York once current restrictions are fully eased. Donations in memory to http://www.carecent.org/

CHANDLER Jill Passed away peacefully at St Leonard's Hospice on May 14th 2020 aged 64 years. Beloved mother to Lou, Jenny and Mel. Cherished nanna to Freya, Arthur, Lexi and Beatrix Service to take place on Monday June 1st, at York Crematorium. Donations in lieu of Flowers to St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Directors 01904 792525.

CREE David Sadly passed away May 10th 2020. Beloved husband of Marion, adored dad to Darren and Andrea and much loved grandad of Rebecca, Emily, Leona, Cameron, Daisy and William. Forever loved and deeply missed In our hearts you will always stay thought about every day xxx

