A COW had a lucky escape after it got stuck in mud on a river bank in North Yorkshire.
The animal got stuck three metres down an embankment in the village of Newland near Selby and was unable to free itself from the mud.
The fire brigade sent crews from Malton, Selby and Tadcaster to the incident at about 5,45pm yesterday.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews used sea capture equipment including lines to carry out a forward assist technique with help from a teleporter vehicle to help the cow up the embankment.
"It was checked over by a local vet and was unharmed."
