A MAJOR airline has said it will resume passenger flights next month.

EasyJet will resume flights from a number of UK airports from June 15.

The low-cost carrier announced it will restart flights on mainly domestic routes between 22 European airports.

In the UK, these include Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast.

As part of new safety and hygiene measures, passengers and crew will be required to wear masks on board aircraft.