YORKSHIRE'S tourism industry will work together to promote the region to visitors as the country emerges from lockdown.
Welcome to Yorkshire has brought together local authorities, businesses and organisations to work on a tourism recovery plan.
And an online meeting saw more than 100 leaders from across the region's tourism sector discuss ideas to support businesses.
Susan Briggs from The Tourism Network told the meeting: "When we can travel again there's going to be an absolute stampede. Every destination will be launching welcome back campaigns, every destination will be telling us were open for business. If we don't have some really tangible reasons for going to Yorkshire we will lose out."
Welcome to Yorkshire chief James Mason said the focus will be on working together to get the industry through the aftermath of the pandemic.