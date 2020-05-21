A NEW safety quality mark could be introduced for tourist attractions and businesses as the industry emerges from lockdown.
Tourism bosses are also calling for an extra bank holiday this year - and for planning rules to be relaxed so that food and drink can be consumed outside.
Visit Britain is looking at a quality certificate to boost visitor confidence.
It could see businesses do a free online assessment to confirm that they are following government guidance - and if they meet the standards they will get a certificate to display.
The organisation has also asked the government to consider creating another bank holiday, possibly in October.
Scott Grime from Visit Britain told a Welcome to Yorkshire meeting: "It's around consumer confidence - we have been working to create our industry standard and a quality mark that will allow us to kind of give a ring of confidence for tourism businesses, attractions and destinations as well as reassurance to visitors.
"It is hoped that it will be ready to launch at the end of May or beginning of June which will hopefully then tie in quite nicely should hospitality and leisure be able to resume from July 4."