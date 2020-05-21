POPULAR head of marketing at York's tourist body, Paul Whiting, has left the organisation.

Mr Whiting confirmed he no longer works for Make It York, the city's tourism and business organisation, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Mr Whiting - who began his career working in the Visit York Information Centre while studying for his degree and has also previously worked for the The Jorvik Group of attractions - was appointed head of Visit York in August 2018.

In the tweet he said: "As of last week I no longer work for Make It York. It has been my privilege to promote the city and to lead such a talented team.

"I don’t know exactly what the future will hold but I’m excited about the next adventure."

Phil Pinder, chair of York Retail Forum, praised Paul's work, adding: "It was sad to hear Paul was placed on furlough at a time that marketing the city should be a priority for Visit York."

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, said: “Paul Whiting left Make It York last week by mutual agreement, and we wish him all the best for the future." He said Helen Aspey will become head of marketing.