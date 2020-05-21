A POPULAR cafe has reopened with a new layout in order to feed its faithful customers throughout the lockdown measures caused by Covid-19.

No3 Cafe, in Heworth, York, has now reopened and is operating as a deli and a takeaway food service.

The cafe - which had been closed for several weeks since the lockdown measures first came into place- opened last Thursday with a new layout that allows social distancing.

Owners, Karen Englis and Steve Sarquaharson, said the reopening has been welcomed by the cafe's regular customers.

Karen said: “Our opening hours have slightly changed, and we now operate from 10am until 3pm.

“But vulnerable individuals can also now pre-order food which can then be collected at the shop via the back entrance to maintain their social distancing.

“And we’ve put in social distancing measures so we hope to welcome back old customers and see some new faces.”

No3 is one of the growing number of York businesses finding ways to emerge from the lockdown, with restaurants and cafes increasingly turning to deliveries and takeaways in a bid to stay afloat.

The Press campaign has been sponsored by a number of companies. Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, PAPI, Drax, York St John University the Savile Group and City of York Council are among the commercial partners of Supporting Local Businesses. We are offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.

To become a commercial campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk, and to claim a free advert contact Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk.