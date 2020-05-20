TWO more patients with coronavirus have died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust hospitals.

The fatalities take the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital to 195.

The Press has asked the trust for a breakdown in the deaths between the two sites.

Nationwide, a further 166 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,079.

NHS England said the patients were aged between 33 and 99, and five of them, aged between 54 and 70, had no known underlying health condition.